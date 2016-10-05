Oct 5 Metlife Inc

* Form 10 describes potential transaction which is pro-rata distribution of at least 80.1% of shares of brighthouse's common stock to co's shareholders

* Continues to evaluate and pursue structural alternatives for planned separation of its u.s. Retail business

* Brighthouse financial inc filed a registration statement on form 10 with the u.s. Sec

* Expect to incur approximately $1.5 billion of separation-related items in second half of 2016 that will reduce free cash flow

* To get dividends prior to separation in range of $3.3 to $3.8 billion from brighthouse financial and a metlife-affiliated reinsurance subsidiary