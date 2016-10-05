Oct 5 Metlife Inc
* Form 10 describes potential transaction which is pro-rata
distribution of at least 80.1% of shares of brighthouse's common
stock to co's shareholders
* Continues to evaluate and pursue structural alternatives
for planned separation of its u.s. Retail business
* Brighthouse financial inc filed a registration statement
on form 10 with the u.s. Sec
* Expect to incur approximately $1.5 billion of
separation-related items in second half of 2016 that will reduce
free cash flow
* To get dividends prior to separation in range of $3.3 to
$3.8 billion from brighthouse financial and a metlife-affiliated
reinsurance subsidiary
Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2dfJ6ZH)
