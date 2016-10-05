Oct 6 Transurban Group :
* Has priced A$200 million of senior secured fixed rate 7
year A$ medium term notes ("Australian notes") in Australian
market
* Settlement of Australian notes is expected to occur on 12
october 2016
* Has also priced A$235 million of senior secured 10 year
notes in Swiss market
* Settlement of Swiss notes is expected to occur on 2
november 2016
* Proceeds from issuance will be swapped into australian
dollars and interest rate exposure will be hedged for term of
swiss notes
* Proceeds from Australian notes and Swiss notes will be
used to fully repay existing term bank debt
* Australian notes and Swiss notes will rank equally with
Transurban Queensland's existing senior secured debt
