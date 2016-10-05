Oct 6 Pacific Plywood Holdings Ltd

* Deal for consideration of HK$304.4 million

* Shares vendor has conditionally agreed to sell, 2.13 billion sale shares

* Vendor is Allied Summit Inc

* Purchaser is Huarong Financial Services Asset Management L.P

* Shares vendor, offeror and guarantor entered into sale and purchase agreement on 27 August

* For every offer share held HK$0.3 in cash

* Application has been made to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares on stock exchange from 9:00 a.m. On 6 october 2016