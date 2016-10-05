Oct 6 Estia Health Ltd

* Revised guidance range of 2016/17 underlying ebitda of $86 million to $90 million

* Kennedy family to subscribe for up to $15 million of shares at drp price

* Strategic review of operations commenced with an emphasis on cost reductions and improved efficiencies

* Non-Core assets to be divested

* Final payment made to kennedy family for kennedy health care transaction

* At current run rate its non- labour operating expenses in fy2017 will be approximately $11.7 million higher than originally forecast.

* Progressing appointment of additional directors and search for a permanent ceo.

* Interest expense, depreciation,total capex on developments remain in line with anticipated ranges disclosed in co's year end results presentation