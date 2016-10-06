UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 6 Galenica AG :
* New management at Vifor Pharma and new Galenica Group CFO designated
* Stefan Schulze will take over this position from the annual general meeting of Galenica Ltd. in May 2017
* From that date, Felix Burkhard will take over as CFO from Joerg Kneubuehler
* Kneubuehler will in future concentrate fully on his role as CEO of Galenica Santé
* Has designated Stefan Schulze, currently CEO of Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma (VFMCRP), as chief operating officer (COO) and president of executive committee of Vifor Pharma
* The board of directors has also appointed Felix Burkhard as CFO of the Galenica Group with effect from January 1, 2017
* Previous guidance in respect of 2016 Galenica Group net profit increasing by approximately 10 percent before and after deduction of minority interests on a comparable basis is confirmed
* Guidance in respect of 2016 Galenica Group net profit decreasing by approximately 90 million Swiss francs ($92.31 million) as a result of the investment required to ramp-up sales of Veltassa is unchanged Source text - bit.ly/2dujKKr Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9750 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources