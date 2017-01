Oct 6 Alpiq Holding AG :

* On 5 October 2016, Alpiq signed the contracts for the divestment of its Swissgrid share of 30.3% to BKW

* Alpiq will receive a remaining amount of 146 million Swiss francs ($149.74 million)for the transaction

* Proceeds will be used for the further reduction of net debt

* Alpiq expects the transaction to be finalised in the fourth quarter of 2016