Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
Oct 6 Svg Capital Plc
* Board has agreed in principle key commercial terms of a proposed sale of 100 pct of investment portfolio to funds managed by Goldman Sachs
* Board has agreed to commercial terms of proposed sale for about £748 million, which compares to a value of £802 million as at 31 July
* Says approximately 1.064 billion pounds would be returned to shareholders, should sale complete on agreed terms
* Expects costs associated with response to HarbourVest offer, tender offer series and wind down of co to be about £33 million
* Anticipated that the shareholder meeting to consider these matters will take place in early December 2016
* Board continues to recommend that shareholders do not accept HarbourVest Bidco's offer
STOCKHOLM, Jan 27 Fredrik Lundberg, one of Sweden's most powerful tycoons, and former finance minister Anders Borg have been questioned by prosecutors as suspects in a bribery probe.
Jan 27 The world's largest fast-food retailer McDonald's Corp said it would sell its Nordic restaurants to British equity firm Terra Firma Capital Partners Ltd's founder and chairman Guy Hands as part of a turnaround plan it had previously announced.