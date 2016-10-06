HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Jan 27 at 6:11 P.M. EST/2311 GMT
Jan 27 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
Oct 6 C-Rad AB :
* Carries out private placement, gains two new major shareholders
* Proceeds of 21.5 million Swedish crowns ($2.50 million) through private placement
* Issues 2 million shares at 10.77 crowns towards SVEA Ekonomi AB and Chairman Lars Nyberg Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6045 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 27 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
* Aetna Inc - Arrangement allows Aetna to reduce its required capital and provides $200 million of collateralized excess of loss reinsurance coverage
PHILADELPHIA, Jan 27 When President Donald Trump was elected last November, Republican lawmakers enthusiastically joined his call to rewrite the tax code and dismantle Obamacare in the first 100 days of his presidency.