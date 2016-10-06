Oct 6 Everstone Group:

* Everstone partners with Sunrise BPO to buy C3, a global CRM solutions provider; aim to make C3 US$500 million company

* Singapore-based Sunrise BPO Pte. Ltd (Sunrise BPO), will take the leading role in operating the business, in addition to bringing capital

* New CEO of everise will be Sudhir Agarwal, the founder of Sunrise BPO