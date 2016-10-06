Oct 6 Arocell AB (Publ) :

* Signs distribution agreement with Eagle Biosciences in the United States

* Distribution agreement has been signed with the New England-based company Eagle Biosciences, for distribution of the AroCell TK 210 ELISA test in North America

* TK 210 ELISA test measures TK1 protein levels for valuable information about the speed of cell turnover