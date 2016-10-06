Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
Oct 6 Jaguar Animal Health Inc
* Jaguar Animal Health and Napo Pharmaceuticals announce details for proposed merger
* Announcing that Aspire Capital Fund LLC purchased 348,601 shares of Jaguar common stock, at a price per share of $2.28
* As of October 1, 2016, Napo owned 22.6% of Jaguar's outstanding shares of common stock.
* LOI contemplates a 3-to-1 Napo-to-Jaguar value ratio
* LOI also outlines capitalization requirements that napo would be required to satisfy to proceed with a potential merger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
STOCKHOLM, Jan 27 Fredrik Lundberg, one of Sweden's most powerful tycoons, and former finance minister Anders Borg have been questioned by prosecutors as suspects in a bribery probe.
Jan 27 The world's largest fast-food retailer McDonald's Corp said it would sell its Nordic restaurants to British equity firm Terra Firma Capital Partners Ltd's founder and chairman Guy Hands as part of a turnaround plan it had previously announced.