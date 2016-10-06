Oct 6 Mesiniaga Bhd

* Proposed transaction expected to contribute positively to the company's earnings over the period of contract

* Co accepted a letter of award from mida for 'perkhidmatan penyelenggaraan perkakasan dan perisian ict" with 10.4 million rgt contract value

* Contract will not likely to effect on the dividend policy for the financial year ending 31st december 2016 Source (bit.ly/2dMmcd4) Further company coverage: