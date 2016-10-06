UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 6 Refresco Group NV :
* Refresco's three largest shareholders have informed company that they have placed 8 million shares, representing 9.9 pct of Refresco's ordinary share capital
* Transaction was led by joint global co-ordinators and book runners J.P. Morgan Securities PLC, ABN Amro Bank N.V. and Cooperatieve Rabobank U.A. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources