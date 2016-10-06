Oct 6 Kotipizza Group Oyj :

* Says Kotipizza chain's same-store sales grew 18.7 percent in September

* This year monthly sales amounted to 7.54 million euros and last year to 6.37 million euros

* Cumulative chain sales from beginning of financial year have grown 16.1 percent compared to those in previous year