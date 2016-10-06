Oct 6 Payment Systems Regulator :

* Publishes final guidance on interchange fee regulation

* Guidance clarifies position on co-badging and choice of payment brand or payment application

* Guidance clarifies position on separation of payment card scheme and processing entities and rules around 'honouring' of all cards guidance

* Clarifies PSR's position on interchange fee caps and how it will be considered, co-badging and choice of payment brand Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom)