Oct 6 Moody's:

* Moody's maintains stable outlook for Pakistani banks reflecting strengthening economy and high liquidity buffers

* Expects Pakistani banks to maintain ample liquidity and continue to benefit from large volumes of low-cost and stable customer deposits

* Expects Pakistan's GDP growth to expand by 4.9% in the fiscal year ending in June 2017, which would be the fastest pace since 2008 Source text: bit.ly/2dx3qrh