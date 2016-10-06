DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to Feb. 21
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
Oct 6 Moody's:
* Moody's maintains stable outlook for Pakistani banks reflecting strengthening economy and high liquidity buffers
* Expects Pakistani banks to maintain ample liquidity and continue to benefit from large volumes of low-cost and stable customer deposits
* Expects Pakistan's GDP growth to expand by 4.9% in the fiscal year ending in June 2017, which would be the fastest pace since 2008 Source text: bit.ly/2dx3qrh
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
LISBON, Jan 28 Southern European leaders meet on Saturday in Lisbon to discuss growing challenges, from the refugee crisis to rising borrowing costs and low economic growth, at a time when rising populism has increased political uncertainty in Europe.
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------