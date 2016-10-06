BRIEF-Royal Bank Of Canada announces share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
Oct 6 Igb Corporation Bhd
* Unit on 5 october 2016 awarded renovation works for Cilantro Restaurant & Wine Bar at Micasa to PPSB for a contract sum of 2.1 million rgt
* TTD Sdn Bhd , a wholly-owned subsidiary of IGB, had entered into RRPT with Pavilion Projects Sdn Bhd Source (bit.ly/2dMTpoL) Further company coverage:
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
NEW YORK, Jan 27 U.S. President Donald Trump's Cabinet is worth a combined $14 billion, and they are catching flak in recent weeks for confessing an inability to keep track of their vast sums of wealth.
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman confirmed to Reuters Friday.