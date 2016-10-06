UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 6 Fiem Industries Ltd:
* Says signed technology license and assistance agreement with Aisan Industry Co and Toyota Tsusho Corp to make 'Canister'
* Says 'Canister' will be made by co, with technical support of Aisan Industry for 2 wheelers and 3-wheelers in Indian market Source text: (bit.ly/2duUvId) (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources