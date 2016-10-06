Oct 6 Fiem Industries Ltd:

* Says signed technology license and assistance agreement with Aisan Industry Co and Toyota Tsusho Corp to make 'Canister'

* Says 'Canister' will be made by co, with technical support of Aisan Industry for 2 wheelers and 3-wheelers in Indian market Source text: (bit.ly/2duUvId) (Bengaluru newsroom)