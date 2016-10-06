Oct 6 Pragma Faktoring SA :

* In Q3 value of contracted factoring services at 146.4 million zlotys ($38.2 million), up 6 percent year on year

* Signs contracts with 63 new clients in Q3

* Total value of liabilities in portfolio at 116.3 million zlotys on Sept. 30 , up 8 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8355 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)