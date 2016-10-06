BRIEF-Royal Bank Of Canada announces share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
Oct 6 Pragma Faktoring SA :
* In Q3 value of contracted factoring services at 146.4 million zlotys ($38.2 million), up 6 percent year on year
* Signs contracts with 63 new clients in Q3
* Total value of liabilities in portfolio at 116.3 million zlotys on Sept. 30 , up 8 percent year on year
NEW YORK, Jan 27 U.S. President Donald Trump's Cabinet is worth a combined $14 billion, and they are catching flak in recent weeks for confessing an inability to keep track of their vast sums of wealth.
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman confirmed to Reuters Friday.