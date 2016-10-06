BRIEF-Royal Bank Of Canada announces share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
Oct 6 Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI SA :
* Sees no further capital increases
* Sees gross rental income (GRI) of about 70 million euros ($78.3 million) in FY 2016, expects GRI annual growth of about 14 percent in 2017-2020
* Sees net asset value (NAV) of about 780 million euros at end of 2016, expects average NAV growth of about 9-10 percent per year in 2017-2020
* Expects average total annual return growth of more than 12 percent per year in 2017-2020
* Sees occupancy rate of 93 percent at end of 2016, expects average occupancy rate growth of about 1 percent per year in 2017-2020
* Says estimates new investments of about 240 million euros in 2017
NEW YORK, Jan 27 U.S. President Donald Trump's Cabinet is worth a combined $14 billion, and they are catching flak in recent weeks for confessing an inability to keep track of their vast sums of wealth.
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman confirmed to Reuters Friday.