Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
Oct 6 H&R Real Estate Investment Trust :
* H&R REIT to sell 50% of TransCanada tower in calgary to HOOPP
* Deal for $257.4 million
* Use of proceeds from sale will be to repay debt, including existing mortgage of $82.1 million
* Agreement to sell a 50% non-managing interest in TransCanada tower in calgary to HOOPP Realty Inc
STOCKHOLM, Jan 27 Fredrik Lundberg, one of Sweden's most powerful tycoons, and former finance minister Anders Borg have been questioned by prosecutors as suspects in a bribery probe.
Jan 27 The world's largest fast-food retailer McDonald's Corp said it would sell its Nordic restaurants to British equity firm Terra Firma Capital Partners Ltd's founder and chairman Guy Hands as part of a turnaround plan it had previously announced.