BRIEF-Nuri Telecom's unit intends to purchase common shares of Apivio Systems
* Unit intends to purchase common shares of Apivio Systems Inc through facilities of TSX venture exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 6 Land And Buildings Investment Management Llc :
* Land and Buildings issues public letter to MGM Resorts shareholders
* Recommend separating chairman roles at MGM China, MGM Resorts, and MGM Growth Properties
* Believe there are other highly qualified executives who could lead MGM and would be well suited to replace CEO Murren
* Propose to MGM that they liquidate, spin or create a tracking stock of MGM China
* Proposes MGM Resorts to divest assets such as selling real estate of Bellagio, MGM Grand to highest bidder on tax efficient basis Source text for Eikon:
* Unit intends to purchase common shares of Apivio Systems Inc through facilities of TSX venture exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman confirmed to Reuters Friday.