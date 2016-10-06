Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 6 Interactive Entertainment China Cultural Technology Investments
* Subscribers and guarantor entered into subscription agreement with target, a unit of co
* Net cash proceeds of subscription will be approximately HK$17 million
* Subscribers are Joyful Honor Limited And Town Health Healthcare Services Limited
* Target agreed to allot and issue, subscription shares at subscription price of HK$21.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)