Oct 6 ARCA Biopharma Inc :

* Arca Biopharma announces randomization of first European patients in genetic-AF phase 2b/3 clinical trial

* Company expects to randomize at least 150 patients into trial by end of 2016

* Company expects outcome of interim analysis in q2 of 2017

* Genetic-Af DSMB to conduct nterim efficacy, safety,futility analysis of data from at least 150 patients with evaluable data