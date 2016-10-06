Oct 6 aTyr Pharma Inc :

* aTyr Pharma says additional data for resolaris phase 1b/2 trial in adult patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy

* Additional data for resolaris will be released later this year

* Over dose, duration studied, resolaris was generally safe in adult patients with fshd, was generally well tolerated with exception of 1 patient

* Patients in cohorts 2 and 3 were allowed to enroll in long-term extension study (005) for which co expects to provide an update in december Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: