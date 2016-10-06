Oct 6 BTG Plc :

* Settlement of U.S. investigation into LC Bead

* Unit Biocompatibles subsidiary reached a settlement with U.S. government in relation to department of justice's investigation of marketing of LC Bead

* Says Biocompatibles has agreed to settle all allegations and consequently to pay a total penalty of $36 mln

* Investigation focused on period pre-dating BTG's acquisition of Biocompatibles in January 2011