Oct 6 Lockheed Martin Corp :

* Lockheed Martin to upgrade U.S. Navy's shipboard electronic warfare systems

* U.S. Navy awarded company an initial $148.9 million contract

* Will provide additional systems to upgrade AN/SLQ-32 systems on U.S. aircraft carriers, cruisers, destroyers and other warships

* Work will be performed at company's Syracuse, New York facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: