Oct 6 Richelieu Hardware Ltd :

* In Q3 ended August 31, 2016, sales amounted to $220.2 million, an increase of 10.4%

* Diluted net earnings per share increased by 7.1% in Q3 to $0.30

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.30, revenue view C$219.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: