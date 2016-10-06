BRIEF-Nuri Telecom's unit intends to purchase common shares of Apivio Systems
* Unit intends to purchase common shares of Apivio Systems Inc through facilities of TSX venture exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 6 Intrepid Aviation Ltd
* Intrepid announces deal with Boeing
* Under agreement, the first two aircraft will continue to deliver new on long-term lease to Philippine airlines later this month, in December this year
* Concluded a revised agreement with the Boeing company in respect of its purchase commitment for six firm B777-300ER aircraft
* In respect of remaining 4 aircraft, 2 will be cancelled, instead Intrepid to buy from Boeing 2 new B747-8F freighter aircraft
* In respect of remaining 4 aircraft, 2 will be rescheduled from late 2017 and early 2018 to 1st half 2019 Source text for Eikon:
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman confirmed to Reuters Friday.