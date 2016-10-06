Oct 6 Verimark Holdings Ltd VMKJ.J>:

* Changes To Board Chairman

* James Motlatsi has retired as independent non-executive chairman of board with effect from Thursday Oct 6, 2016

* Mitesh Patel has been appointed as independent non-executive chairman of board with effect from Thursday Oct 6, 2016