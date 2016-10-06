Oct 6 Nikkei:

* Kose's Group operating profit likely grew 10% on the year in the april-september half -nikkei

* Kose Corp's sales are seen rising 10% to almost 130 billion yen for April-Sept half - nikkei

* at the end of July,Kose Corp's sales for FY were seen growing 4% to 254 bln yen, oper profit expected to climb 4% to 36 bln yen - nikkei