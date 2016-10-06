BRIEF-Nuri Telecom's unit intends to purchase common shares of Apivio Systems
* Unit intends to purchase common shares of Apivio Systems Inc through facilities of TSX venture exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 6 Milacron Holdings Corp :
* In connection with plan, co expects to incur severance and other related costs of approximately $13 to $15 million - SEC filing
* Unit entered agreement with Betriebsrat der Ferromatik Milacron GmbH for restructuring plan related to manufacturing facility in Germany
* Plan expected to impact about 120 employees with certain operational functions being shifted to co's operations in Czech Republic
* Expects restructuring actions to be substantially complete by the end of 2017 Source text bit.ly/2dNVbpA Further company coverage:
* Unit intends to purchase common shares of Apivio Systems Inc through facilities of TSX venture exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman confirmed to Reuters Friday.