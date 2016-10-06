Oct 6 Dawson Geophysical Co

* Amended loan deal provides for revolving credit facility in amount up to lesser of $20 million and lesser of $12.5 million

* As of this date, co has not borrowed any amounts under revolving credit facility, which matures on june 30, 2017

* On sept 30, co entered into amendment to amended and restated loan and security deal with sovereign bank - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2dIjmZB) Further company coverage: