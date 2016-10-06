BRIEF-Nuri Telecom's unit intends to purchase common shares of Apivio Systems
* Unit intends to purchase common shares of Apivio Systems Inc through facilities of TSX venture exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 6 Dawson Geophysical Co
* Amended loan deal provides for revolving credit facility in amount up to lesser of $20 million and lesser of $12.5 million
* As of this date, co has not borrowed any amounts under revolving credit facility, which matures on june 30, 2017
* On sept 30, co entered into amendment to amended and restated loan and security deal with sovereign bank - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2dIjmZB) Further company coverage:
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman confirmed to Reuters Friday.