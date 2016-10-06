BRIEF-Nuri Telecom's unit intends to purchase common shares of Apivio Systems
* Unit intends to purchase common shares of Apivio Systems Inc through facilities of TSX venture exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 6 Pepsico Inc
* On october 6, 2016, pepsico, inc. And bottling group, llc called for redemption all outstanding securities of some notes series Source text - bit.ly/2dOl4G2 Further company coverage:
* Unit intends to purchase common shares of Apivio Systems Inc through facilities of TSX venture exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman confirmed to Reuters Friday.