Oct 6 Materion Corp

* Effective Sept 30, 2016, co and certain units entered into amendment to precious metals consignment deal with bank of nova scotia

* Amendment modifies consignment agreement to provide for more favorable pricing for fixed rate consignments

* Amendment modifies consignment agreement to extend maturity date from september 30, 2016 to september 30, 2019