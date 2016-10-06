BRIEF-Nuri Telecom's unit intends to purchase common shares of Apivio Systems
* Unit intends to purchase common shares of Apivio Systems Inc through facilities of TSX venture exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 6 Materion Corp
* Effective Sept 30, 2016, co and certain units entered into amendment to precious metals consignment deal with bank of nova scotia
* Amendment modifies consignment agreement to provide for more favorable pricing for fixed rate consignments
* Amendment modifies consignment agreement to extend maturity date from september 30, 2016 to september 30, 2019 - SEC filing Source text - bit.ly/2dWg71I Further company coverage:
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman confirmed to Reuters Friday.