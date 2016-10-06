BRIEF-Nuri Telecom's unit intends to purchase common shares of Apivio Systems
* Unit intends to purchase common shares of Apivio Systems Inc through facilities of TSX venture exchange
Oct 6 Cdi Corp
* On September 30, 2016, co adopted restructuring plan to further align organizational structure, facilities and resource utilization
* Part of restructuring plan involves re-aligning capacity and organization of our energy chemicals & infrastructure business - SEC filing
* Expect restructuring under plan to be "substantially completed" by end of 2016
* Record a restructuring charge of approximately $3.1 million to $3.4 million in the third quarter of 2016-SEC filing
* Approximately $2.6 million to $2.7 million of restructuring charge will result in future cash expenditures
* Of total restructuring charge about $1.9 million is related to facility consolidations and about $1.0 million relates to employee severance
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman confirmed to Reuters Friday.