Oct 6 Cdi Corp

* On September 30, 2016, co adopted restructuring plan to further align organizational structure, facilities and resource utilization

* Part of restructuring plan involves re-aligning capacity and organization of our energy chemicals & infrastructure business - SEC filing

* Expect restructuring under plan to be "substantially completed" by end of 2016

* Record a restructuring charge of approximately $3.1 million to $3.4 million in the third quarter of 2016-SEC filing

* Approximately $2.6 million to $2.7 million of restructuring charge will result in future cash expenditures

* Of total restructuring charge about $1.9 million is related to facility consolidations and about $1.0 million relates to employee severance Source: (bit.ly/2dOlCvf) Further company coverage: