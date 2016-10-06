BRIEF-Royal Bank Of Canada announces share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
Oct 6 United Technologies Corp
* Announced two related actions that are expected to reduce overall size of its pension obligations by approximately $1.77 billion.
* United technologies retirees,beneficiaries included in this group will not see any reduction in monthly payments
* United technologies expects approximately 10,000 participants to take lump sum offer
* Transactions to not diminish plans' funded status,not expected to materially impact future pension expense or require additional contributions
* Pension benefit program gives some former workers option to take one-time lump sum instead of future monthly pension payments
* United technologies to reduce pension liabilities
* Will transfer approximately $775 million of its outstanding pension benefit obligations to prudential insurance company of america
* Also implemented program offering certain former u.s. Employees or beneficiaries with a vested pension benefit
* Vested pension benefit action expected to reduce co's pension benefit obligations by approximately $995 million by year-end 2016
* Expects to recognize a one-time pretax pension settlement charge in range of $400 million to $530 million in q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman confirmed to Reuters Friday.
* A-Mark Precious Metals increases quarterly dividend by 14% to $0.08 per share for the fiscal second quarter of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: