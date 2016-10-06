BRIEF-Royal Bank Of Canada announces share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
Oct 6 Solar Capital Ltd
* Amendment to credit facility, among other things, extended maturity date of credit facility to September 30, 2021 - SEC filing
* Entered into amendment no. 2 to senior secured credit agreement
* Amendment temporarily increased size of credit facility from $540 million to $555 million Source: (bit.ly/2dOmQXI) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman confirmed to Reuters Friday.
* A-Mark Precious Metals increases quarterly dividend by 14% to $0.08 per share for the fiscal second quarter of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: