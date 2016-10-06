UPDATE 1-Canada pension fund, U.S. buyout firms eye DH Corp
* DH said received approaches in December (Adds shares, further details on approaches)
Oct 7 Avanco Resources Ltd
* Avanco to acquire advanced gold project
* Agreement provides avanco with right to earn 20% of Jaguar's 100% interest in Gurupi gold project
* Will pay jaguar aggregate cash fee of us$1.7 million plus additional fee of us$500,000 in cash or shares in Avanco
* Entered into an agreement with TSX-listed Jaguar Mining Inc. (Jaguar) to earn up to 100% of the Gurupi gold project located in Brazil Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 27 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and several U.S. private equity firms are interested in acquiring Canadian financial technology services provider DH Corp, according to people familiar with the situation.
BRUSSELS, Jan 27 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: