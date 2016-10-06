Oct 7 Avanco Resources Ltd

* Avanco to acquire advanced gold project

* Agreement provides avanco with right to earn 20% of Jaguar's 100% interest in Gurupi gold project

* Will pay jaguar aggregate cash fee of us$1.7 million plus additional fee of us$500,000 in cash or shares in Avanco

* Entered into an agreement with TSX-listed Jaguar Mining Inc. (Jaguar) to earn up to 100% of the Gurupi gold project located in Brazil