BRIEF-Aetna announces transaction with Vitality Re VIII
* Aetna Inc - Arrangement allows Aetna to reduce its required capital and provides $200 million of collateralized excess of loss reinsurance coverage
Oct 6 Safe Orthopaedics SA :
* Announces the issuance of a new tranche of OCABSA representing a debt debenture of 650,000 euros ($724,685)
* New tranche corresponds to 65 convertible notes with a nominal value of 10,000 euros each
* New tranche represents a debt debenture of 650,000 euros, with attached warrants with an exercise price of 1.72 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8969 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Aetna Inc - Arrangement allows Aetna to reduce its required capital and provides $200 million of collateralized excess of loss reinsurance coverage
MEXICO CITY, Jan 27 Billionaire Carlos Slim said on Friday Mexico should not fear Donald Trump, seeing opportunities for his country in the U.S. president's economic policies, and praised Mexicans for uniting behind their government in talks with the northern neighbor.
PHILADELPHIA, Jan 27 When President Donald Trump was elected last November, Republican lawmakers enthusiastically joined his call to rewrite the tax code and dismantle Obamacare in the first 100 days of his presidency.