Oct 6 Safe Orthopaedics SA :

* Announces the issuance of a new tranche of OCABSA representing a debt debenture of 650,000 euros ($724,685)

* New tranche corresponds to 65 convertible notes with a nominal value of 10,000 euros each

* New tranche represents a debt debenture of 650,000 euros, with attached warrants with an exercise price of 1.72 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8969 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)