UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 6 VDI Group SA :
* H1 operating income 1.0 million euro ($1.1 million) versus 1.6 million euros year ago
* H1 net profit 0.4 million euros versus 0.7 million euros year ago
* Q3 billings 11.3 million euros versus 12.5 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/2dBo2yg Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8961 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources