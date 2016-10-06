Oct 6 Amerigo Resources Ltd

* Amerigo Resources Ltd Says Unionized Employees Have Initiated Strike Action At Minera Valle Central, Co's Operation Located Near Rancagua, Chile

* Minera Valle Central Remains Open To Re-Commencing Negotiations On A New Collective Agreement

* Amerigo Expects That Copper Production At MVC Will Be Reduced As A Consequence Of Strike.