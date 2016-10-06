BRIEF-Nuri Telecom's unit intends to purchase common shares of Apivio Systems
* Unit intends to purchase common shares of Apivio Systems Inc through facilities of TSX venture exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 6 Nikkei:
* Terumo Corp is set to substantially reduce foreign exchange losses this fiscal year - Nikkei
* Foreign exchange losses for Terumo expected to shrink 13% on the year to about 6.5 bln yen ($62.5 mln) - Nikkei
* Terumo is also working to insulate the group as a whole from exchange losses - Nikkei
* Terumo will also invest in subsidiaries instead of providing loans to meet their funding needs - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman confirmed to Reuters Friday.