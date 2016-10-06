BRIEF-Nuri Telecom's unit intends to purchase common shares of Apivio Systems
* Unit intends to purchase common shares of Apivio Systems Inc through facilities of TSX venture exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 6 Universal Insurance Holdings Inc
* Says its units completed placement of company's 2016 2017 reinsurance programs, effective june 1, 2016
* Upcic has catastrophe coverage of $30 million in excess of $5 million covering certain loss occurrences, including hurricanes, in states outside florida
* As disclosed, upcic has net retention of $35 million per catastrophe event for losses incurred, in all states, up to first event loss of $2.4 billion Source text for Eikon:
* Unit intends to purchase common shares of Apivio Systems Inc through facilities of TSX venture exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman confirmed to Reuters Friday.