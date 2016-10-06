BRIEF-Nuri Telecom's unit intends to purchase common shares of Apivio Systems
* Unit intends to purchase common shares of Apivio Systems Inc through facilities of TSX venture exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 6 Para Resources Inc
* Says Cartesian Royalty Holdings Pte. Ltd. and Para Resources Inc. enter into a financing agreement for up to US$18 million
* Financing to fund acquisition, development and/or expansion of select gold projects on which CRH and Para mutually agree
* Says CRH will have right to appoint a non-executive director to Para's board of directors
* First tranche of US$2 million to consist of US$1.0 million secured streaming investment and US$ 1 million equity investment in Para Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman confirmed to Reuters Friday.