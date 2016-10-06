Oct 6 Para Resources Inc

* Says Cartesian Royalty Holdings Pte. Ltd. and Para Resources Inc. enter into a financing agreement for up to US$18 million

* Financing to fund acquisition, development and/or expansion of select gold projects on which CRH and Para mutually agree

* Says CRH will have right to appoint a non-executive director to Para's board of directors

* First tranche of US$2 million to consist of US$1.0 million secured streaming investment and US$ 1 million equity investment in Para