Oct 6 U.S. CDC:

* U.S. CDC provides final investigation update on eight multistate outbreaks of salmonella infections linked to live poultry in backyard flocks

* Expect to continue to see salmonella infections in adults and children caused by live chickens and ducks

* Total of 895 sick people reported from 48 states, including 209 hospitalizations relating to multistate outbreaks of salmonella infections Source text bit.ly/2dBPGem