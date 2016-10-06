Oct 6 Inspiremd Inc

* Inspiremd announces adjustments to shares receivable upon warrant exercise and exercise price per share

* Inspiremd Inc says number of shares will adjust to 1/25 of one share at exercise price of $0.20 per 1/25 of one share of common stock

* Says warrants exercised on or prior to October 7 will be on a pre-adjusted basis