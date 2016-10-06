BRIEF-Nuri Telecom's unit intends to purchase common shares of Apivio Systems
* Unit intends to purchase common shares of Apivio Systems Inc through facilities of TSX venture exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 6 PennyMac Financial Services :
* On Oct 4, co through unit PennyMac Loan Services amended terms of master repurchase deal, dated July 2, 2013
* Of the increased purchase price, $175 million is committed & available for purchases under repurchase agreement-SEC filing
* Pursuant to amendment, Morgan Stanley agreed to increase maximum aggregate purchase price from $200 million to $300 million Source text: [bit.ly/2cVB6kl] Further company coverage:
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman confirmed to Reuters Friday.