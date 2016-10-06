BRIEF-Royal Bank Of Canada announces share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
Oct 6 Diplomat Pharmacy Inc
* Co, units, and Amerisourcebergen Drug Corporation entered into third amendment to prime vendor agreement dated January 1, 2012
* Third amendment, among other provisions extends term of agreement from September 30, 2017 to September 30, 2018-SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2dOmpfO) Further company coverage:
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman confirmed to Reuters Friday.
* A-Mark Precious Metals increases quarterly dividend by 14% to $0.08 per share for the fiscal second quarter of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: