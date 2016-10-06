BRIEF-Royal Bank Of Canada announces share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
Oct 6 Raging Capital Management LLC
* Reports 9.9 percent stake in Ashford Inc as of Oct. 4 - SEC filing
* On Oct 4, Raging Capital met with members of management, board of Ashford to discuss various matters relating to Ashford
* Purchased securities of Ashford Inc based on belief that the securities were "undervalued"
* On Oct 4, Raging Capital met with board of Ashford to talk matters relating to Ashford's business operations Source: (bit.ly/2dOlwUD)
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman confirmed to Reuters Friday.
* A-Mark Precious Metals increases quarterly dividend by 14% to $0.08 per share for the fiscal second quarter of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: