Oct 6 Raging Capital Management LLC

* Reports 9.9 percent stake in Ashford Inc as of Oct. 4 - SEC filing

* On Oct 4, Raging Capital met with members of management, board of Ashford to discuss various matters relating to Ashford

* Purchased securities of Ashford Inc based on belief that the securities were "undervalued"

* On Oct 4, Raging Capital met with board of Ashford to talk matters relating to Ashford's business operations Source: (bit.ly/2dOlwUD)